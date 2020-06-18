(February 19, 1955 - June 3, 2020) Familian Ligua + Bada ~ "Joe" of Dededo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 65... Last Respects will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9am to 12 noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang-Barrigada. Interment and final blessing will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.