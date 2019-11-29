Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pigo Catholic Cemetery
Anigua
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Duenas Perez


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Duenas Perez Obituary
(October 28, 1947 – November 24, 2019) "Joe", Familian Gollo of Perezville, Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of intention is being offered each evening at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning: Tuesday, November 26, Wednesday, November 27, Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 pm; Thursday, November 28 and Sunday, December 1 at 5:00 pm. Last Respects will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -