|
|
(October 28, 1947 – November 24, 2019) "Joe", Familian Gollo of Perezville, Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of intention is being offered each evening at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning: Tuesday, November 26, Wednesday, November 27, Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 pm; Thursday, November 28 and Sunday, December 1 at 5:00 pm. Last Respects will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019