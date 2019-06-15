|
(February 14, 1946 - June 7, 2019) Joseph Francis Huihui, 73, passed away in Huntington Beach, CA on June 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Family and friends are cordially invited to pay last respects. Viewing will take place on June 20 at Advantage Funeral Services in Huntington Beach from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Huntington Beach. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach to follow shortly thereafter.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 15, 2019