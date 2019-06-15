Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
627 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 536-6539
For more information about
Joseph Huihui
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
627 Main Street
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
Huntington Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Huihui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Francis Huihui


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Francis Huihui Obituary
(February 14, 1946 - June 7, 2019) Joseph Francis Huihui, 73, passed away in Huntington Beach, CA on June 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Family and friends are cordially invited to pay last respects. Viewing will take place on June 20 at Advantage Funeral Services in Huntington Beach from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 21 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Huntington Beach. Interment at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Huntington Beach to follow shortly thereafter.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now