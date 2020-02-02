Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Lower Level
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Garrido Cruz


1959 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Garrido Cruz Obituary
(October 17, 1959 - January 27, 2020) Familian "Carabao" / "Sungot" ~ "Chet" of Dededo was called to eternal rest at the age of 60. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass of Saturday and Sunday are being offered at 5:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level). Last Respects for Joseph will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -