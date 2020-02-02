|
(October 17, 1959 - January 27, 2020) Familian "Carabao" / "Sungot" ~ "Chet" of Dededo was called to eternal rest at the age of 60. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass of Saturday and Sunday are being offered at 5:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level). Last Respects for Joseph will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020