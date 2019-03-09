Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Anthony/St. Victor Church
Tamuning
Joseph Peter Parenteau Obituary
(October 21, 1968 – February 16, 2019) "Joey", Familian Nai and Titang Of Tamuning, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 50 years. MASSES are being offered at St. Anthony/St. Victor Church in Tamuning from Monday through Saturday at 6:00pm and Sunday at 5:00pm. LAST RESPECTS will be at Ada's Mortuary Chapel in Sinajana on the same day at 10:30am – 12:00pm. Private Cremation will follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
