Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Quintanilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Sablan Quintanilla Jr.


1991 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Sablan Quintanilla Jr. Obituary
(March 1, 1991 - April 25, 2019) "Jun" Of Yigo, was called to his eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 28. Mass of intention is offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo - weekdays at 6:30 pm, Saturday at 7:00 pm, and Sunday at 6:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now