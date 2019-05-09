|
(March 1, 1991 - April 25, 2019) "Jun" Of Yigo, was called to his eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 28. Mass of intention is offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo - weekdays at 6:30 pm, Saturday at 7:00 pm, and Sunday at 6:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019