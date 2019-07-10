|
Joseph "Pete" Wehs, 75, of Tumon died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Guam Memorial Hospital after several months of suffering from the after effects of a blood clot in his cranium. After living in retirement in Georgia for six years, they moved to Guam for the weather and fishing in 2018. His fishing career ended too soon. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the Faith Presbyterian & Christian Reformed Church, 150 Fr. Duenas Rd.,Mangilao, Guam to be followed by lunch.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 10, 2019