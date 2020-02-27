Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:30 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Marie Coad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Marie Bordallo Coad


1938 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josephine Marie Bordallo Coad Obituary
(July 21, 1938 - February 22, 2020) Lovingly known as "Bobing" (Familian Kotla) Was called home on February 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot with the following schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday - 6:00 pm Mass; Wednesday - 7:00 pm Mass; Saturday - 5:00 pm Mass; Sunday - 6:30 pm Mass Last respects will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -