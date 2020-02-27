|
(July 21, 1938 - February 22, 2020) Lovingly known as "Bobing" (Familian Kotla) Was called home on February 22, 2020 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot with the following schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday - 6:00 pm Mass; Wednesday - 7:00 pm Mass; Saturday - 5:00 pm Mass; Sunday - 6:30 pm Mass Last respects will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020