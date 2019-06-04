Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
also Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
to Wednesday June 5
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
until Wednesday June 12
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Josephine Martinez Aflague Obituary
(November 12, 1944 - May 28, 2019) Fondly known as "Fina", Familian "Bing / Toro" formerly of Sinajana, and now residing in Toto, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 74. Mass of lntention is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 10:30 a.m. until Wednesday, June 12 Rosary to follow after 7 p.m. Mass on Tuesday, June 4th to Wednesday, June 5. Last Respects for Josephine will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetary in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 4, 2019
