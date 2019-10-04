Services
(March 18, 1942 - September 29, 2019) "Josie" - "Fina", Familian "Disu" Of Dededo and formerly of Agana Heights, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Mass of Intention and Rosary are being offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Hejghts as follows: Friday, October 4th mass at 6 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 5th mass at 5 p.m. and rosary at 6 p.m.;Sunday, October 6th rosary only at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, October 7th mass at 6 p.m. and rosary at 6:30 p.m. Last Respects for Josephine will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
