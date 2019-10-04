|
|
|
|
|
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
|
|
|
(March 18, 1942 - September 29, 2019) "Josie" - "Fina", Familian "Disu" Of Dededo and formerly of Agana Heights, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Mass of Intention and Rosary are being offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Hejghts as follows: Friday, October 4th mass at 6 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 5th mass at 5 p.m. and rosary at 6 p.m.;Sunday, October 6th rosary only at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, October 7th mass at 6 p.m. and rosary at 6:30 p.m. Last Respects for Josephine will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share