(September 18, 1941 - August 8, 2019) Fondly known as "Fina/ Sugar", Familian Kakarote Of Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last respects for Josephine will be held Friday August 23, 2019 from 9 a.m.to 12:15 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019