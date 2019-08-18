Services
St. Anthony/St.Victor Church
507 Chalan San Antonio
Tamuning, Guam 96913
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Resources
(September 18, 1941 - August 8, 2019) Fondly known as "Fina/ Sugar", Familian Kakarote Of Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last respects for Josephine will be held Friday August 23, 2019 from 9 a.m.to 12:15 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
