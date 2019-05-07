|
(October 13, 2016 - April 28, 2019) "Siah" of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 2. Wake Service for Josiah is being held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 commencing at 6:00 p.m to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at #230 Kiko Isabel Loop, Yigo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 7, 2019