Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Wake
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
#230 Kiko Isabel Loop
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josiah Pascua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josiah Gatmen Pascua


2016 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Josiah Gatmen Pascua Obituary
(October 13, 2016 - April 28, 2019) "Siah" of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 2. Wake Service for Josiah is being held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 commencing at 6:00 p.m to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at #230 Kiko Isabel Loop, Yigo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.