Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church,
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church
Barrigada
(First Anniversary) A year has passed since Mom joined our Heavenly Father, but we shall never forget the selfless love and care she gave us… Beginning Thursday, February 21, 2019 to March 1, 2019, at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Church, Barrigada, weekday Masses of Intention will be celebrated at 6:00pm, followed by the Holy Rosaries at 6:30pm. Saturday Mass of Intention will be at 5:30pm, followed by the Holy Rosary at 6:30pm. On Sunday, Mass of Intention will be at 10:00am followed by the Holy Rosary at 11:00am. The Anniversary Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 6:30pm. Dinner to follow at the San Vicente & San Roke Church Social Hall. Please join us. Arline, Deborah, Cindy, Brenda, and Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019
