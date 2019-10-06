Resources
We would like to invite all our family and friends to join us as we commemorate the First Anniversary for Joziah John Blas into eternal life. Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. On Monday, October 14th (Final Night), following 6:30 p.m. Mass, Rosary will be held at #137 Chalan Saipan Pacific Latte Estates, Yigo (across Simon Sanchez High School). Dinner will be served. Thank you and God Bless! Blas Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
