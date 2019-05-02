|
(December 19, 1950 - April 24, 2019) Johnny "Fastback", of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being said 6 p.m. nightly at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respect s for Juan will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. May 3 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang- Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019