Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Juan Bayona Mesa Obituary
(December 19, 1950 - April 24, 2019) Johnny "Fastback", of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68. Mass of Intention is being said 6 p.m. nightly at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last respect s for Juan will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. May 3 at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang- Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019
