(November 13, 1935 - July 28, 2020) Fondly known as "John" Of Maimai, Chalan Pago was called to his eternal rest on July 28, 2020 at the age of 84... Mass of Intention and Rosary is being held at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Schedule as follows: Saturday, Aug. 1st - Mass at 5:30pm, Rosary immediately after Sunday, Aug. 2nd - Mass at 10:00am, Rosary immediately after Monday, Aug. 3rd - Mass at 6:00pm, Rosary immediately after Tuesday, Aug. 4th - Mass at 6:00pm, Rosary immediately after Last respects will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.