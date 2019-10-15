Juan Cruz San Agustin, 96, passed away at his home on Friday, October 8, 2019. A resident of Dededo, he is the founder of San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. A faithful parishioner of Santa Barbara Church and member of the former Holy Name Society, Mr. San Agustin loved our Lord Jesus Christ and often said that he was just waiting for the Lord to call him home… Last Respects will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am until 11:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church, lower level, in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. The last night of Mass of Intention and rosary is tonight, Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Mass will be offered at 6:00pm with rosary to follow thereafter. Dinner will be served at the Dededo Mayor's Office.



View the ad as it appeared in print. Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019