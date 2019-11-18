|
|
(November 24, 1941 - November 11, 2019) Fondly known as "Juan Belok/Bell"/"Mr. Juan" to AOLG Students of Afame, Sinajana was called to eternal rest on November 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Mass and Rosary is offered at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Sinajana beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019