|
|
Formerly from the village of Merizo and now residing in the village of Santa Rita, was called home by our heavenly Father at the young age of 74. Mass of intention is being offered daily at Santa Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Viewing will be on Sunday, April 14th at 5:00pm – 9:00pm at Glen Abbey Memorial Park. A Christian Mass will be at 1:00pm in the Chapel of the Roses and Interment will follow where we will bid this amazing man farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019