April 1st marks the first aniversary since Juan Quinata Acfalle was called home by our heavenly Father. Although it has been a year living without hearing him laugh, seeing his warm smile, and sharing in his love, it has also been a reay of celebrating his memory and reflecting on all the good time with Familia and friends... Please join us in celebrating a loving Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and the greatest friend to many, as he continues his new journey in heaven.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020