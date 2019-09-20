|
(July 28, 1960 - September 14, 2019) "John" - "Ringo", Familian "Cambo" Of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday (no mass on Thursday); 6 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Juan will be held on Wednesday, September 25th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019