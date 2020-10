(May 28, 1948 – October 3, 2020) Familian Bulaskis & Tibucio ~ "Juanit" A Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Sister who was loved by her family and will be dearly missed... Last Respects will be held at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana, Thursday, October 22nd from 9am to 12pm. (Livestream will be available at: www.adasmortuary.com ) Funeral Mass will be held at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao at 12:30pm. Burial to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.