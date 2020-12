Juancho Rey Ramirez Sangueza, P.E, LEED (January 15, 1966 ~ December 06, 2019) On the first anniversary of his new life, please join us in remembering Rey... To honor Rey, we kindly ask to take a moment and please pray for the repose of his soul. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and uplifting words. The family of Juancho Rey Ramirez Sangueza.