|
|
(September 22, 1925 - November 18, 2019) Of Dededo, was called to her eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Nightly Rosary is being held at the Ballon's residence at 231 N. Chalan Henry Kaiser, Dededo at 7:00pm. Last respects will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo, Guam from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019