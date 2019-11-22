Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Church (upper level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Burial
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills
Yona
Juanita Arana Ballon


Juanita Arana Ballon Obituary
(September 22, 1925 - November 18, 2019) Of Dededo, was called to her eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 94. Nightly Rosary is being held at the Ballon's residence at 231 N. Chalan Henry Kaiser, Dededo at 7:00pm. Last respects will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo, Guam from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
