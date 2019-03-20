Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills
Yona
Juanita Camacho Ocampo


1938 - 2019
Juanita Camacho Ocampo Obituary
(July 10, 1938 – March 14, 2019) Known as "Juanit" (Familian Che'le) Of Dededo, formerly of Agana Heights was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 80… Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights at 6:30 PM and will end on Friday, March 22, 2019. Viewing and Last Respects may by paid from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
