Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
Hagatna
Juanita S. Ulloa Obituary
(September 16, 1938 - March 14, 2020) Juanita S. Ulloa of Tamuning, good and faithful servant, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81... A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 and internment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Hagatna. Condolences can be sent to the family at 135 Murray Boulevard, Suite 203, Hagatna, Guam 96910. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
