Judith Anne Perez Salas
1950 - 2020
(July 2, 1950 - June 27, 2020) Familian "Dero / Gollo" ~ "Judi" of Mongmong was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 69... Last Respects for Judith will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Mass to be offered at 12:00 noon at San Vicente / San Roke Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
San Vicente / San Roke Church
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
July 7, 2020
Nau Jamie and the Familias I'm sorry that i am not there to see Loving Beloved Sister, Judi, on her final day because with this pandemic issues,,, Love you miss you so much sister,,,,you are in a better place now and please go and have fun with the rest of the Familia,,,, we love you all
Your brother Robert
July 7, 2020
To My Primo Jaime and Families, on behalf of my family, our sincere condolences and prayers, of your loss. Judy will always be remembered of her kindness and thoughtfulness towards her families and friends. Primo, Judy will journey into the hands of our maker. I considered Judy a wonderful friend, as well as old classmates. Prim, just you know you brought happiness and joy into her heart and soul. What little time I had spend with you folks, before returning into Army. I considered myself blessed and fortunate to have as cousin and friend. Not a day goes by, I always gather my thoughts of what guys doing. Primo, I look up to you as as other brother, for this I thanked you. Now, the second part of this letter, I am deeply sorry to hear of Primo Johnny passing away. This a tremendous impact towards you, and as well rest of the siblings. Primo, may our good Lord guide you on forward with strength and faith. My prayers and blessings to Primo Jaime. May God blessed you during this difficult times, and protect you at times. esta e berada talug. si ding (chaka) and wife Patty Santos
joaquin/patty Santos (Ludowici, GA)
Family
