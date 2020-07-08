To My Primo Jaime and Families, on behalf of my family, our sincere condolences and prayers, of your loss. Judy will always be remembered of her kindness and thoughtfulness towards her families and friends. Primo, Judy will journey into the hands of our maker. I considered Judy a wonderful friend, as well as old classmates. Prim, just you know you brought happiness and joy into her heart and soul. What little time I had spend with you folks, before returning into Army. I considered myself blessed and fortunate to have as cousin and friend. Not a day goes by, I always gather my thoughts of what guys doing. Primo, I look up to you as as other brother, for this I thanked you. Now, the second part of this letter, I am deeply sorry to hear of Primo Johnny passing away. This a tremendous impact towards you, and as well rest of the siblings. Primo, may our good Lord guide you on forward with strength and faith. My prayers and blessings to Primo Jaime. May God blessed you during this difficult times, and protect you at times. esta e berada talug. si ding (chaka) and wife Patty Santos

joaquin/patty Santos (Ludowici, GA)

