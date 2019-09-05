Services
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Dededo
Julia Finona Guerrero Tereas Obituary
(July 10, 1950 - August 28, 2019) Fondly known as "Bang/Mimi", Familian "Deso/Englis/Liberato" of Dededo, and Wenimwan, Ettal was called home at the age of 69. Last day of rosary will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Tereas residence, 145 Estella Lane AgafaGumas Dededo. Last Respects for Julia will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
