Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
(July 25, 1950 - April 25, 2019) Fondly known as "Lankie", Familian "Bado" / "Robat" formerly from Yona, now residing in Cross Island Road, Santa Rita was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68. Last Respects for Julia will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. to 11 :30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019
