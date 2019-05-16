|
|
(July 25, 1950 - April 25, 2019) Fondly known as "Lankie", Familian "Bado" / "Robat" formerly from Yona, now residing in Cross Island Road, Santa Rita was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 68. Last Respects for Julia will be held on Saturday, May 18th from 9 a.m. to 11 :30 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019