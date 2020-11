(February 26, 1943 – October 30, 2020) Familian Bunny / Also known as "Julie" "Lang" "Lelang" Of Dedigue, Afame, Sinajana was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 77... Last Respects for Julia will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Public Health guidelines and strict COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Masks required at all times.