Jun Estorque Abao
1945 - 2020
Jun Estorque Abao (December 25, 1945 - October 16, 2020) "Nonon" of Barrigada, was called by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12:00pm. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
NOV
5
Interment
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens,
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
