(March 24, 1950 - November 2, 2020) Jun Reglos Distor Of Upper Tumon was called by our God at the age of 70... Last Respects and Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home 1221 Army Marine Dr. BArrigada, GU 96913, from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 23. Mass will be held at 12:00 PM at the Assumption Drive, Piti. Cremation service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium. Interment at the Veterans Columbarium will be held on Friday, November 27 at 10:00 A.M.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
