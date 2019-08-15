|
(May 25, 1986 - July 28, 2019) of Chalan Pago, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 33. Last Respects for Keith will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019