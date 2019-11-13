|
(April 1, 1967 - November 5, 2019) "Ken"/"Kenny" - Familian "Cann/Balaku" Of Barrigada, was called to Eternal rest at the age of 52. Rosary is being said at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence: 164 Balaku Street, Barrigada. Wake Service and Last Respects for Kenneth will be held from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14th to 9:00 a.m.m on Friday, Nov. 15th at the family residence. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15th at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019