|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Following Services
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
the residence of Fabian and Janet Malalis
|
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
View Map
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
|
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
|
|
|
(December 21, 1961 - July 1, 2019) Fondly known as "Ken", Familian "Undo/Doi/Koro/Tanaguan/Belok" Of Dededo and formerly of Sinajana, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered Monday - Friday at 6:00 p.m. followed by rosary (except on Thursday, No Mass, rosary at 6:00 p.m.), Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 6:00p.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. On the 9th night, Tuesday, July 9th, rosary will be prayed at the residence of Fabian and Janet Malalis in Wusstig Road, Dededo at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner. Last Respects for Ken will be held on Friday, July 12th at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:15 a.m . Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 6, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share