Services
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
the residence of Fabian and Janet Malalis
Wusstig Road
Dededo
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fejeran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Santos Fejeran


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Santos Fejeran Obituary
(December 21, 1961 - July 1, 2019) Fondly known as "Ken", Familian "Undo/Doi/Koro/Tanaguan/Belok" Of Dededo and formerly of Sinajana, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 57. Mass of Intention is being offered Monday - Friday at 6:00 p.m. followed by rosary (except on Thursday, No Mass, rosary at 6:00 p.m.), Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 6:00p.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. On the 9th night, Tuesday, July 9th, rosary will be prayed at the residence of Fabian and Janet Malalis in Wusstig Road, Dededo at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner. Last Respects for Ken will be held on Friday, July 12th at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:15 a.m . Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.