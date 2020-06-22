Kenneth Santos Fejeran
(Familian "Undo" / "Doi" / "Koro" / "Tanaguan" / "Belok") Remembering our Loved One in his new life as we celebrate his First Annviersary... It has been a year since Ken was called home by our heavenly father... Due to the current situation (COVID-190, a nightly rosary will be Facebook Live to start June 23, 2020 to July 1, 2020, 6:30 p.m. Please find the family on Facebook under the name of "Esther Malalis-Fejeran" and share with your friends and family. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1st at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights at 4:00 p.m. Un Dangkulo Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase. Esther Malalis-Fejeran and Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
04:00 PM
Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Church
