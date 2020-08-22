1/1
Kevin Kenjiro Edrosa Ige
1989 - 2020
(May 6, 1989 - June 11, 2020) Kevin Kenjiro Edrosa Ige Of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 31... Due to the pandemic going on, Kevin's Memorial Service and the scattering of his ashes will be scheduled at a later time. There are no words to describe how appreciative we are of all the love, prayers and the sharing of beautiful memories of him. Never are we more aware of how much friends and family mean during this difficult time. Thank you.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
