(June 19, 1929 - May 15, 2020) Kiyo Serikyaku Navarrete passed away peacefully at home in Dededo, Guam on May 15, 2020. Born on June 19, 1929 in Okinawa, Japan to Kana and Ushi Serikyaku, Kiyo is the only daughter of seven children... Beloved wife of the late Ben Villar Navarrete... Funeral services are being held at Guam Memorial Park on Monday, June 1st from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.