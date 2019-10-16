Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills
Laura Mae Cruz Obituary
(June 2, 1938 – October 7, 2019) Laura Mae Cruz of Baza Gardens, Yona was called home by our heavenly father at the age of 81… Rosary is being said nightly at St. Francis Church, Yona on October 11, 2019 at 6:30 P.M., October 12, 2019 at 7:30 P.M., October 13, 14, &15, 2019 at 6:30 P.M., October 16, 2019 at 7:30 P.M., and October 17, 18, 19, & 20, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. Last respects will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Mass for the Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
