(June 2, 1938 – October 7, 2019) Laura Mae Cruz of Baza Gardens, Yona was called home by our heavenly father at the age of 81… Rosary is being said nightly at St. Francis Church, Yona on October 11, 2019 at 6:30 P.M., October 12, 2019 at 7:30 P.M., October 13, 14, &15, 2019 at 6:30 P.M., October 16, 2019 at 7:30 P.M., and October 17, 18, 19, & 20, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. Last respects will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Francis Church, Yona. Mass for the Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019