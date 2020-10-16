1/1
Lawrence William Marion
1945 - 2020
(October 11, 1945 - October 9, 2020) Familian Omo • Also known as "Larry" of Agat, was called to his eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 74... Last respects to be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana from 9:00 am -11:00 am. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery. (Respectfully for immediate family only.) For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
