Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Maurice Holmes

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Lee Maurice Holmes In Memoriam
Born December 25, 1930 in Quantico, Virginia died peacefully in San Diego on December 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the son of General Maurice Gardner Holmes, USMC and Mary Alice Schmelzer. He attended the Point Loma High School in San Diego and graduated with honors from the United States Naval Academy in 1952. He earned a Masters in Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -