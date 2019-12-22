|
Born December 25, 1930 in Quantico, Virginia died peacefully in San Diego on December 12, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the son of General Maurice Gardner Holmes, USMC and Mary Alice Schmelzer. He attended the Point Loma High School in San Diego and graduated with honors from the United States Naval Academy in 1952. He earned a Masters in Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019