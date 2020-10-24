1/1
Leila Olaes Cadiang Baja
1933 - 2020
(February 16, 1933 - October 15, 2020) Leila Olaes Cadiang Baja entered eternal life on October 15, 2020... To her family and friends, she was "Ley"; to her students and colleagues she was "Mrs. Baja". She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, her family and her students... She was buried alongside [her husband and son] in our hometown of Kawit, Cavite, Philippines on October 18, 2020. We ask for prayers for her soul. Please join us daily in celebrating her life and continuing her legacy...

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020.
