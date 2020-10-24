(February 16, 1933 - October 15, 2020) Leila Olaes Cadiang Baja entered eternal life on October 15, 2020... To her family and friends, she was "Ley"; to her students and colleagues she was "Mrs. Baja". She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, her family and her students... She was buried alongside [her husband and son] in our hometown of Kawit, Cavite, Philippines on October 18, 2020. We ask for prayers for her soul. Please join us daily in celebrating her life and continuing her legacy...