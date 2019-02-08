Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang - Barriagada
Leoncio Legaspi Orot


1924 - 2019
Leoncio Legaspi Orot Obituary
(December 6, 1924 - February 5, 2019) Fondly known as "Oloy" Of NCS - Dededo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (Lower Level) followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level) followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Oloy will be held on Wednesday, February 13th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barriagada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 8, 2019
