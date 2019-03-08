Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
Leonila Fallejo Ramos


Leonila Fallejo Ramos Obituary
(April 28, 1924 - February 27, 2019) "Leoning" of Tai - Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 94. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 285 Sabanan Magas Road in Tai - Mangilao. Last Respects for Leoning will be held on Wednesday March 13th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Togcha - Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
