(July 16, 1987 - October 14, 2019) also known as "Sonny" of Ipan, Talofofo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 32. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo as follows: Monday 10/21 & Tuesday 10/22 Mass at 7 p.m. Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10/23 Mass at 7 p.m. No Rosary, Friday 10/25 Mass at 7 p.m. No Rosary. Last Respects for LeRoy, Jr. will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019