Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Last Respects at San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Leon Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Paulino Leon Guerrero Jr.


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeRoy Paulino Leon Guerrero Jr. Obituary
(July 16, 1987 - October 14, 2019) also known as "Sonny" of Ipan, Talofofo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 32. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo as follows: Monday 10/21 & Tuesday 10/22 Mass at 7 p.m. Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10/23 Mass at 7 p.m. No Rosary, Friday 10/25 Mass at 7 p.m. No Rosary. Last Respects for LeRoy, Jr. will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.