(October 4, 1928 - July 7, 2020) Called to heavenly rest at 91 years old, Leticia V. Espaldon, M.D. was the devoted wife of the late Sen. Ernesto M. Espaldon, M.D., loving mother to six children and grandmother and great-grandmother to many. She dedicated three decades to public service, at Guam Memorial Hospital, including nine years as Chief of Anesthesiology, and at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, including eight years as Director... ROSARY SCHEDULE: July 10, Fri 5:30pm Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña; July 11, Sat 11:30am Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña; July 13, Mon 5:30pm Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña; July 14, Tue 5:30pm Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña; PUBLIC VIEWING: July 15, Wed, 1:00 - 4:00pm ADA's Mortuary, Sinajana. FUNERAL: July 16, Thu, 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial, Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua. Heartfelt thanks from the Espaldon Family / P.O. Box CE, Hagatna, Guam 96932.