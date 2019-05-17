|
"Lill" (Familian "BUTCH/ORONG") of Agat was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at the age of 53. Nightly Rosary is being prayed at 180 Santa Maria St., Santa Rita at 7pm… Last respects for Lill will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9am- 12:30pm at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 pm and interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News from May 17 to June 16, 2019