Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Quintanilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Duenas Quintanilla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian Duenas Quintanilla Obituary
"Lill" (Familian "BUTCH/ORONG") of Agat was called to eternal rest on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at the age of 53. Nightly Rosary is being prayed at 180 Santa Maria St., Santa Rita at 7pm… Last respects for Lill will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9am- 12:30pm at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey in Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 pm and interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News from May 17 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.