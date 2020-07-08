1/1
Lolita Pesarillo Antonio
1932 - 2020
(FEBRUARY 08, 1932 – JUNE 15, 2020) Also known as "Nanay Loly" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 88... Last Respects will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00 pm at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagtana. For safety reasons, ALL are reminded to observe CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The use of face mask and social distancing will be observed.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
July 7, 2020
Thank you Nanay for everything that you've done to me.I became a better person because of you.I always remember my kiss to you few days before you were rushed to the hospital.Nanay We love and miss you so much.
Analynne Antonio
Grandchild
