(FEBRUARY 08, 1932 – JUNE 15, 2020) Also known as "Nanay Loly" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 88... Last Respects will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00 pm at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagtana. For safety reasons, ALL are reminded to observe CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The use of face mask and social distancing will be observed.