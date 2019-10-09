|
(March 21, 1943 - September 19, 2019) "Lolet" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 76. Last Respects for Lolita will be held on Friday, October 11th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019