|
|
(March 12, 1969 - June 09, 2019) Fondly known as ''Anna'', Familian "Labong" Of Agat, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 50. Last Respects for Louann will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 20, 2019