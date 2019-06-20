Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Louann Cruz Castro Obituary
(March 12, 1969 - June 09, 2019) Fondly known as ''Anna'', Familian "Labong" Of Agat, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 50. Last Respects for Louann will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 20, 2019
